Los Alamos County, NM, Advances Park Service with OpenGov's Cartegraph Asset Management
By making data-driven decisions, the County anticipates working on priorities more effectively and showcasing to commissioners the judicious use of resources.NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The parks team at Los Alamos County, NM, was facing challenges in managing workloads efficiently and lacked vital data on resource utilization, especially concerning homelessness and vandalism, making it difficult to justify the need for additional resources. In response to these challenges, the County chose OpenGov, the leader in asset management software for our nation's local governments.
Situated in the scenic heart of New Mexico, Los Alamos County dealt with lengthy processes and was unable to provide concrete evidence to support its resource requirements. Parks leadership was in need of a system that could not only make work processes more efficient but also offer insights into how resources are being utilized and what further resources are necessary. Cartegraph Asset Management by OpenGov was selected for its robust features that enable data-driven decisions, efficiency in work processes, and the ability to demonstrate resource allocation to commissioners effectively.
The implementation of Cartegraph Asset Management is set to bring about a significant transformation in Los Alamos County's approach to parks service. By making data-driven decisions, the County anticipates working on priorities more effectively and showcasing to commissioners the judicious use of resources. Moreover, the efficiency gained through automated workflows and enhanced digital reporting is expected to alleviate the workload on staff, thereby reducing burnout and turnover, and ensuring a motivated workforce committed to serving the community.
The County of Los Alamos joins more than 1,800 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
