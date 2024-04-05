RadSite Launches Monthly Complimentary Webinar Series
Presentations will cover a wide range of imaging and accreditation topics
RadSite is committed to keeping imaging suppliers, patients, regulators, and other stakeholders up-to-date on recent trends, including changes to our accreditation standards”ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, USA, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RadSite™, a leading accrediting agency promoting performance and quality-based imaging practices, today announced the launch of a complimentary, monthly webinar series beginning in May 2024. The series will cover key trends in advanced diagnostic imaging, including CT, MRI, Nuclear Medicine, and Cone Beam CT, and other related topics. RadSite will use a roundtable discussion format for most webinars to keep the conversation engaging and to promote audience participation.
"RadSite is committed to keeping imaging suppliers, patients, regulators, and other stakeholders up-to-date on recent trends, including changes to our accreditation standards," said Garry Carneal, RadSite's President and CEO. "RadSite is excited to deliver monthly webinars beginning in May that build on our past webinar offerings."
RadSite will launch this important educational initiative with three inaugural webinars:
Update on RadSite’s Standards for Advanced Diagnostic Imaging—Tuesday, May 8 at 1:00 PM ET
This roundtable discussion will highlight changes made to RadSite ADI Standards for CT, MRI, and Nuclear Medicine (version 3.6). The webinar will review many of the substantive changes made to the RadSite Standards over the last 18 months, in addition to other accreditation review updates.
Moderator: Mark Casner, MBA, Accreditation Committee Chair
Speakers:
• Julie Irons, HIA, HCSA, RadSite Director of Accreditation
• Eliot Siegel, MD, RadSite Standards Committee Chair
• Phillip W Patton, PhD, CHP, DABR, DABSNM, RadSite Chief Physicist Officer and Director of Diagnostic Radiation Physics President, LBT Radiation Physics
To register, click here for the May 8th webinar.
Remote Scanning Trends and Overview—Thursday, June 6 at 4:00 PM ET
Many large outpatient imaging facilities are utilizing remote scanning staff and systems to supplement MRI and CT scanning procedures. This webinar will highlight recent remote scanning industry trends and will cover RadSite's new Remote Scanning Operation Accreditation Program Standards and Guide, version 1.0, which should be finalized this summer.
Moderator: Garry Carneal, JD, MA, RadSite President and CEO
Speakers:
• Eliot Siegel, MD, RadSite Standards Committee Chair
• Kevin Oliver, RT (R)(MR)(ARRT), MRSO (MRSC), Director of Imaging Innovation and Special Initiatives, SimonMed Imaging
• Larry Tanenbaum, MD, FACR, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Director of Advanced Imaging, RadNet
To register, click here for the June 6th webinar.
Addressing CBCT Radiation Exposure—Wednesday, June 19 at 1:00 PM ET
Given that the dose to a patient from a CBCT exam is about 10% of the dose of the comparable conventional CT exam, many CBCT providers, patients, and regulators have a false sense of security regarding the amount of ionizing radiation that patients and staff are exposed to. This is perpetuated by the fact that many CBCT providers do not actively monitor dose nor utilize proper shielding to track and limit the exposure to ionizing radiation. This webinar will discuss why CBCT imaging providers and patients should care about and implement basic safeguards to minimize exposure.
Moderator: Gregg Daversa, RT (R)(CT)(MR), Vice President of Business Development, West Physics
• David Georges, President, Koning Americas
• Jenna B. Roller, PA-C, Clinical Applications Specialist, CurveBeam
• Phillip W Patton, PhD, CHP, DABR, DABSNM, RadSite Chief Physicist Officer and Director of Diagnostic Radiation Physics President, LBT Radiation Physics
To register, click here for the June 19th webinar.
Check out RadSite's webinar page at www.radsitequality.com/webinars or RadSite's YouTube page where over 25 complimentary, on-demand webinars are available. To learn more about RadSite, visit www.radsitequality.com.
About RadSite™ (www.RadSiteQuality.com)
Founded in 2005, RadSite’s mission is to promote performance and quality-based practices for
imaging systems across the United States and its territories. RadSite is recognized by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008. RadSite is also recognized by over 300 payers and has accredited over 1,500 imaging suppliers. The accreditation agency’s programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. RadSite also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of safety issues and to promote best practices. The organization is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system, which is open to a wide range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more about RadSite, please contact us at (443) 440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com.
