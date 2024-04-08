Submit Release
Zink Capital Ventures into Thriving Florida Real Estate Market with Expansion Announcement

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zink Capital, a leading organization specializing in flexible loan programs for real estate investors, is entering the growing Florida real estate market.

"We're excited to enter Florida's vibrant market and expand our reach into North America," Leandro Zen, Founder of Zink Capital, says. "Recognizing the rise of opportunity in Florida, we take pride in providing our clients with personalized support tailored to their projects."

Zink Capital will offer flexible construction loans for real estate investors, specifically prioritizing Ground Up - New Construction, Fix and Flip, and Bridge Loans. Drawing upon their experience and success abroad, the company has adapted its offerings to meet the unique needs of the U.S. market.

"This new chapter of growth is thrilling as we bring our proven track record and innovative financial solutions to Florida," said Leandro Zen of Zink Capital. Zink Capital's expansion into Florida represents a strategic milestone in the company's global growth strategy. With a commitment to innovation and client relationships, Zink Capital looks forward to forging lasting partnerships and driving positive impact in the real estate industry across borders.

About Zink: Zink is the missing link in real estate finance. Our seamless process provides real estate investors with the funding they need quickly, without hidden costs. Zink specializes in flexible construction loans for real estate investors working on projects like ground-up new construction, fix and flip, and bridge loans. For more information about Zink Capital and its expansion into North America, visit http://zink.capital/.

