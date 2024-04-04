93% Have Migrated Workloads to the Cloud in the Past 12 Months, But Rapid Adoption Brings New Challenges
CyberRisk Alliance's April 2024 CBIR Report Reveals Crucial Cloud Security Insights Amidst Digital TransformationNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increase in reliance on cloud-based services over recent years have exposed a myriad of vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. In its latest Cybersecurity Buyer Intelligence Report (CBIR), based on a comprehensive survey of IT and cybersecurity professionals across various industries, CyberRisk Alliance sheds light on the profound impact this pandemic-induced rapid adoption of cloud services has had on cybersecurity practices.
Titled "Organizations tackling multi-cloud security amidst misconfigurations and poor visibility," this report provides a detailed analysis of the challenges and successful strategies employed by organizations in securing their cloud environments. The research synthesizes experiences of security practitioners who participated in a CyberRisk Alliance survey, offering insights into navigating the new cloud security landscape.
"The insights from our CBIR report illuminate the complex cloud security challenges and opportunities organizations continue to tackle," said Bill Brenner, SVP, content strategy at CyberRisk Alliance. "As organizations continue to navigate their cloud journeys, it is imperative to prioritize security with the same rigor and attention as operational efficiencies. This report will serve as a valuable resource for security professionals and decision-makers as they strategize their path forward."
Key findings from the report include:
1. Rapid Cloud Adoption: Around 93% of organizations have migrated a significant portion of their workloads to the cloud in the past 12 months, necessitating a shift towards cloud-first strategies. However, this rapid adoption has introduced complex security challenges, including misconfigurations and limited visibility across multi-cloud environments.
2. Emerging Security Solutions: Despite the cloud-first momentum, next-generation cloud security solutions, such as Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), and Infrastructure as Code (IaC), are still in their nascent stages. Broader adoption and integration of these technologies is necessary to bolster cloud security postures.
3. Misconfigurations and Visibility Concerns: Pulling from first-hand accounts, the CBIR report highlights misconfigurations and limited visibility as top security concerns among IT professionals. These challenges are exacerbating the risk of unauthorized access and potential data breaches, making enhanced security protocols and tools a critical need.
4. AI and Cloud Security: While a significant portion of respondents expressed optimism about the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in enhancing cloud security, concerns about data privacy, tool longevity, and the potential for malicious use of AI technologies persist.
The CBIR report also offers strategic recommendations for organizations aiming to achieve cloud security maturity. These include adopting a robust governance model, enhancing board communications, taking a multi-faceted approach to security, addressing third-party risks, and ensuring alignment among various teams.
For further insights and to access the complete report, visit https://www.scmagazine.com/whitepaper/organization-tackling-multi-cloud-security-amidst-misconfigurations-and-poor-visibility
About CyberRisk Alliance
CyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and innovative events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SC Media, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, TECHEXPO Top Secret, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, Cybersecurity Collaborative, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, and LaunchTech Communications. Learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com.
Jessica Vose
CyberRisk Alliance
press@cyberriskalliance.com