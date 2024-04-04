InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Portable Lunchbox with a Padlock to Prevent Tampering and Theft
EINPresswire.com/ -- Gustavo C. of Laredo, TX is the creator of the Secure Lunch, an improved lunchbox equipped with a padlock capable of preventing theft. Users can safely store their food and drink items in a reusable lunchbox and place it in a refrigerator without worrying about others stealing or tampering with their lunch. The device will look like a square or rectangular plastic storage container but be comprised of a metal mesh covered with plastic to protect the refrigerator that the container is placed in. The metal mesh covering features a lock which the user may apply to secure their lunch.
The container may also be stackable, allowing multiple lunchboxes to be easily stored in a fridge. The top portion has a handle that extends when carrying is required and folds flush against the top surface when being stored. Users can selectively apply the padlock and ensure their lunches are protected against theft and tampering. Ultimately, people can maintain proper security of their food and beverage to ensure they can enjoy it at a desired time throughout the day.
Standard reusable lunchboxes are typically equipped with a zipper, latch, or clamp mechanism that allows it to open and close for accessing contents within. These lunchboxes and their internal items may be stored in a public refrigerator, especially for people at work, school, and more, leaving them susceptible to theft. Lunchboxes with locks are available; however, these are often complicated to operate, requiring biometrics or a traditional lock and key.
Furthermore, factors such as durability, ease of cleaning, portability, and compatibility with different types of food containers (e.g., microwave-safe, dishwasher-safe) are important considerations for consumers when choosing a lunchbox with a lock. The Secure Lunch is the perfect, versatile, and easy-to-use lunchbox with a convenient padlock to protect a person’s lunch from theft and tampering, offering a unique product that would significantly enhance any manufacturer’s product line.
Gustavo filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Secure Lunch product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Secure Lunch can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
