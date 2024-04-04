InventionHome® Product Developers Create Carbonated Energy Drink for Nursing Mothers Designed to Help Milk Production
Heather and Seth C. of Franklin County, PA are the creators of the Carbonated Breast Milk Inducing Energy Drink, an all-natural carbonated drink for nursing moms. It is consumed either in the morning before nursing or before pumping breast milk. The beverage contains ingredients that enhance milk production and promote milk letdown. It provides a safe, healthy way to stem fatigue while nursing for an easier feeding experience.
The drinks come chilled in traditional aluminum cans with twist tops and are packaged in 2-6 cardboard boxes. The box has fun pregnancy facts and a list of nursing tips displayed on the exterior. The all-natural composition offers a safer and healthier alternative to regular highly caffeinated energy drinks.
Certain foods and drinks are believed to have properties that may help support and increase breast milk production in lactating mothers. Ultimately, it is important for nursing mothers to remain hydrated by drinking water; however, some may prefer to explore other products and options for increasing breast milk supply and promoting milk letdown. Food, liquids, and ingredients like oats, fenugreek, fennel, almonds, spinach, and kale may all assist nursing mothers in maintaining a healthy diet. The Carbonated Breast Milk Inducing Energy Drink offers an all-natural beverage option that can enhance these benefits while also increasing energy throughout the day.
Heather and Seth filed their Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to their Carbonated Breast Milk Inducing Energy Drink product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Carbonated Breast Milk Inducing Energy Drink can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
