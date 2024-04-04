InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Heated Gloves with Integrated Temperature Control for Keeping Hands Warm
EINPresswire.com/ -- James C. of Bayville, NJ is the creator of the Body Heat HG, a set of multipurpose gloves designed to keep the hands warm while participating in outdoor activities, sporting events, and more. The gloves feature built-in heat adjustment mechanisms that allow users to keep their extremities at an optimal temperature while outdoors. The gloves feature a conductive thread within, powered via a rechargeable battery. The battery can be charged via an electrical outlet, batteries, and/or solar panels.
An adjustable gauge and activation switch are located on the outer portion of each glove. The gauge controls the temperature and can be controlled through voice commands. The gloves keep the wearer’s hands warm both indoors and outdoors. There can also be a wireless voice command remote that can be used manually with a USB chargeable adapter. Ultimately, the gloves can be used in many different situations and offer a way to keep the hands much warmer compared to traditional gloves.
The market for apparel products like heated gloves is experiencing growth and demand, particularly in regions with cold climates or where outdoor activities are popular. Part of the increase in demand for heated apparel is driven by factors such as rising interest in outdoor recreational activities (like skiing, snowboarding, hiking, and hunting), as well as the need for comfortable and warm gloves in cold working environments. Advances in battery technology and heating elements have allowed for more efficient and longer-lasting heated gloves. Modern heated gloves often come with rechargeable lithium-ion batteries and adjustable heating settings.
Heated gloves are not only used for outdoor sports but also find different applications in various industries such as construction, transportation, and outdoor work where workers need to protect their hands from cold temperatures. The Body Heat HG gloves are the perfect addition to this industry, offering a much more versatile and innovative product with the inclusion of the adjustable heating mechanism and solar energy capabilities.
James filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Body Heat HG product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Body Heat HG can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
An adjustable gauge and activation switch are located on the outer portion of each glove. The gauge controls the temperature and can be controlled through voice commands. The gloves keep the wearer’s hands warm both indoors and outdoors. There can also be a wireless voice command remote that can be used manually with a USB chargeable adapter. Ultimately, the gloves can be used in many different situations and offer a way to keep the hands much warmer compared to traditional gloves.
The market for apparel products like heated gloves is experiencing growth and demand, particularly in regions with cold climates or where outdoor activities are popular. Part of the increase in demand for heated apparel is driven by factors such as rising interest in outdoor recreational activities (like skiing, snowboarding, hiking, and hunting), as well as the need for comfortable and warm gloves in cold working environments. Advances in battery technology and heating elements have allowed for more efficient and longer-lasting heated gloves. Modern heated gloves often come with rechargeable lithium-ion batteries and adjustable heating settings.
Heated gloves are not only used for outdoor sports but also find different applications in various industries such as construction, transportation, and outdoor work where workers need to protect their hands from cold temperatures. The Body Heat HG gloves are the perfect addition to this industry, offering a much more versatile and innovative product with the inclusion of the adjustable heating mechanism and solar energy capabilities.
James filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Body Heat HG product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Body Heat HG can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
InventionHome
+1 866-844-6512
info@inventionhome.com