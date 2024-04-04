InventionHome® Inventor Creates Pipe Clamp to Hold Pipe in Place While Being Drilled to Improve Workplace Safety
EINPresswire.com/ -- Miguel L. of Coral Springs, FL is the creator of the Pipe Pulling Clamp, a modified clamp with a ratchet strap on the end that ensures pipe being bored is locked in place. The pipe clamp ensures the pipe is tight and secure to the back of the bore missile. The strap attaches to the back of the boring tool and runs through the pipe, clamping to the back to hold it in place while the tool is boring. This allows for the pipe to be pulled with the boring tool and ensures a successful bore each application.
The tool is threaded at the front to adjust between 2”, 3” and 4” pipe. The tool also allows the end user to choose between straps or metal wire rope. Ultimately, the tool prevents from having to use metal rope or other dangerous methods of keeping the pipe secure, reducing injuries associated with boring pipe.
Clamps and other specialized tools to bore or drill pipes are often used in industries such as construction, plumbing, oil and gas, and water infrastructure. The tools can include pipe clamps, drill guides, and other accessories that help secure the pipe in place and ensure accurate and efficient drilling. Various accessories, such as extensions, adapters, and specialty drill bits, are also part of the market. These accessories enhance the capabilities of the drilling tools and help adapt them to different pipe materials and sizes. As technology advances, there are inevitable innovations in the design and functionality of these tools to improve efficiency, safety, and ease of use. The Pipe Pulling Clamp is versatile and offers a much safer alternative to these current tools and would be a significant enhancement to any manufacturer’s product line.
Miguel filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Pipe Pulling Clamp product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Pipe Pulling Clamp can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
