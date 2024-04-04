Deutschlandnetz: KfW IPEX-Bank provides green financing for high powered EV charging infrastructure
KfW IPEX-Bank supports winning bidder VINCI Concessions
The financing for Deutschlandnetz fits perfectly with our mission to support the transformation towards a sustainable future.”FRANKFURT A.M., GERMANY, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Deutschlandnetz (“Germany Network”) will ensure a wide coverage of HPC (high-power charging) infrastructure for electric vehicles (“EV”) across Germany. This financing conforms to the Green Loan Principles under the category of Clean Transportation.
— Andreas Ufer | Member of the Management Board of KfW IPEX-Bank
Eliso GmbH has been awarded three lots covering over 100 sites with 828 charge points in Northwest, Northeast and Central Germany. Eliso is fully owned and run by VINCI Concessions Deutschland. The invitation to tender had been issued by the Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport (BMDV).
KfW IPEX-Bank, alongside co-lenders SMBC, Societe Generale, ABN Amro and Investec, is providing Eliso a highly tailored project finance package of about EUR 130 million covering construction for the three lots.
“The financing for Deutschlandnetz fits perfectly with our mission to support the transformation towards a sustainable future” says Andreas Ufer, Member of the Management Board of KfW IPEX-Bank. “Charging infrastructure available everywhere is essential for the switch to e-mobility which will be an integral step on the road to decarbonization.”
In December 2023, KfW IPEX-Bank also provided financing for Deutschlandnetz in support of a consortium consisting of HOCHTIEF and EWE Go, which will build 850 charging points.
In total, Deutschlandnetz will provide for high powered EV charging infrastructure across Germany with a total of around 9,000 charge points across 9,000 locations. Each charge point must be technically capable of delivering a power rating of 400 kW.
