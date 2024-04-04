Community Oncology Alliance Convenes 2024 Conference with Participants from Across the Country
COA hosting 1,800 attendees over two days to foster collaboration and improve community cancer careORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community oncology professionals, including physicians, practice leaders, pharmacy teams, nurses, patient advocates, and industry stakeholders are gathering this week for the annual Community Oncology Alliance (COA) Community Oncology Conference in Orlando, Florida. As a non-profit organization focused solely on the needs of independent community practices, COA has fought for patients and their community oncology medical teams since its founding in 2003.
Stronger Together
As community oncology professionals, we know that we are Stronger Together. At the 2024 Community Oncology Conference, we’re celebrating the “community” in “community oncology” by showcasing the progress that practices, physicians, pharmacy teams, nurses, advocates, and others have made by working together for a better tomorrow. From public policy wins, to advances in treatment, and new pathways to increase value, COA practices maintain the highest standards of care as a strong independent community system.
An Agenda Made by Community Oncology, for Community Oncology
The agenda for the 2024 Community Oncology Conference celebrates the power of independent practices and the community. Across nearly 30 separate sessions in four separate tracks, attendees from all levels of practice – leadership, administration, clinical – will learn all they need to succeed.
Highlights include how practices can successfully manage multiple formularies, precision medicine in the community oncology setting, overcoming the latest PBM challenges, the latest on policy from D.C., cellular therapy, maximizing the revenue cycle, and more.
Distinguished Speakers from Across the Community Oncology World
In addition to expert presentations and learning, attendees of the 2024 Community Oncology Conference are set to hear from keynote speaker Joe Theismann, former star quarterback for the Washington Redskins and Emmy Award-winning analyst. Joe is speaking to Conference attendees about the importance of resilience in the face of adversity and how we can all be champions by working together toward a common goal.
ACPE Credits for Oncology Pharmacists
Another exciting feature of this year’s Conference is the return of continuing education (CE) credits. All Pharmacy Track sessions are accredited through the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE). These credits can help COA members meet their CE requirements for the year and position them for ongoing success.
Follow Along with Us
Presentations from the 2024 Community Oncology Conference will be posted online at www.COAConference.org. Follow along with the Conference on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook using hashtag #COA2024.
About the Community Oncology Alliance: The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for community oncology practices and, most importantly, the patients they serve. COA is the only organization dedicated solely to community oncology where the majority of Americans with cancer are treated. The mission of COA is to ensure that patients with cancer receive quality, affordable, and accessible cancer care in their own communities. More than 1.5 million people in the United States are diagnosed with cancer each year and deaths from the disease have been steadily declining due to earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment. Learn more about COA at www.communityoncology.org.
