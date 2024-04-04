Submit Release
Commencement of the official visit of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov

TAJIKISTAN, April 4 - On April 4, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan, Honorable Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov arrived in the Republic of Tajikistan on an official visit.

The ceremony of official welcoming of the high-ranking guest took place on the territory of the Palace of the Nation, which was festively decorated in honor of the guest's reception.

The Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, warmly and sincerely received the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and invited him to the honorary podium.

The welcoming ceremony continued with a report from the commander of the Guard of Honor, performance of the national anthems of the two countries, passage in front of the Guard of Honor, expression of respect by the high-ranking guest for the National Flag of Tajikistan, introduction of the official delegations of both sides, and ended with a solemn march of the Guard of Honor units in front of the leaders of the two nations.

