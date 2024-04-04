Top-level meetings and negotiations between Tajikistan and Turkmenistan

TAJIKISTAN, April 4 - On April 4, at the Palace of the Nation, after the completion of the official welcoming ceremony, top-level negotiations between Tajikistan and Turkmenistan took place as part of the official visit of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan to the Republic of Tajikistan.

During official meetings and negotiations, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan, discussed in an atmosphere of friendship and mutual understanding all aspects of interstate relations between the two countries and exchanged views on current issues of the international and regional agenda.

At the start of the meeting, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, welcomed the high-ranking guest, Honorable Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, to the Republic of Tajikistan.

During the meeting, the importance of continuing regular political dialogue at all levels was emphasized and the further active development of trade and economic relations in the interests of both sides was called important.

The parties also discussed the development and expansion of ties in the promising sectors of oil and gas, chemistry and metallurgy, cooperation in industry, agriculture, transport and cargo transportation.

It was considered important to deepen interregional relations by expanding cooperation between entities and establishing ties between sister cities of the two countries.

Issues of strengthening cultural and humanitarian cooperation were also discussed at the meeting.

An exchange of views took place on coordinating cooperation within regional and international organizations and further supporting each other’s global initiatives.

Attention was paid to issues of ensuring the security of the region and bolstering the cooperation between the relevant structures of the two countries, including in the fight against terrorism and extremism.

A fruitful conversation also took place on other issues of mutual interest.