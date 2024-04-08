Business Reporter: Putting trust at the heart of stakeholder relationships
Software that helps businesses strike a balance between reliability and innovationLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Marieke Kessels, CEO of software company Infoland, explains how quality and risk management software can help organisations create a trusted work environment, as well as support continuous development. If quality and risk management software is not an add-on but is integrated into every aspect the business, it can also create awareness, encourage proactivity and generate trust between colleagues and the organisation. It’s also key that the trust that has already been built doesn’t get eroded by policing compliance or technological deployments that can bring unpredictable outcomes. Naturally, there are sectors where a minimum viable product can already be rolled out and tweaked based on user feedback, while businesses in critical risk areas, such as healthcare and utilities, must always put safety and security above innovation.
Infoland’s primary software product, the Zenya SaaS solution, consists of a suite of five modules. There’s a tool for document management, one for incident and workflow management, audit management, strategic and operational risk management, and lastly a tool with which organisations can actively involve employees in quality and risk management. Infoland’s support goes well beyond the implementation of its software, as the company also acts as a knowledge partner and a thought leader for its clients. The connecting tissue between Infoland and its partners, clients, as well as its employees, is trust, which eliminates the need for continuously micromanaging and doubting these relationships.
To find out more about Infoland’s Zenya SaaS solution, read the article.
About Infoland
Infoland, an autonomous and independent family-owned business with a 25-year history, is a provider of software solutions for the life sciences, health, agriculture, food, and renewable energy sectors. Its products include Zenya, a quality and risk management platform; and e-learning software iQualify.
For more information, please visit www.infoland.eu/en/ and www.zenya-software.com/en/
