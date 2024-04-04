04 April 2024

The official visit of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Tajikistan started

On April 4, 2024, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov left for a two-day official visit to the Republic of Tajikistan.

At the air harbor, the National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov was received by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan Kohir Rasulzoda and other officials.

Currently, Turkmen-Tajik relations, based on the principles of centuries-old friendship, spiritual, historical and cultural community of two fraternal peoples, are gaining new dynamics in their development. An important factor in intensifying interstate dialogue is the trusting relationship that has developed between the heads of the two countries, as well as the results of meetings and negotiations at the top, which have recently become regular.

In this context, the agreements reached following the state visit of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to Tajikistan in May 2023 are of particular importance. The current meeting of the National Leader of the Turkmen people with President Emomali Rahmon is designed to further strengthen fruitful cooperation built on a long-term, mutually beneficial basis.