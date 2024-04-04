04 April 2024

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Slovenia is accredited in Turkmenistan

On April 3, 2024, the Chairman of the Mejlis D.Gulmanova accepted credentials from the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Slovenia to Turkmenistan Daria Bavdazh-Kuret.

On behalf of the head of state, the Speaker of the national parliament congratulated the diplomat on his appointment to a responsible post and wished him success in strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

In turn, the Ambassador conveyed sincere greetings from the leadership of the Republic of Slovenia to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and wishes for prosperity and well-being to the Turkmen people.

During the meeting, the diplomat was familiarized with the main directions of Turkmenistan’s domestic and foreign policy, as well as the structure of the national parliament and legislative work.

During the meeting, a mutual exchange of views took place on bilateral and multilateral relations that are successfully developing within the framework of international organizations, primarily the UN.

At the end of the meeting, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Slovenia to Turkmenistan Daria Bavdazh-Kuret assured that she would make every effort to further strengthen interstate cooperation based on the principles of equality and mutual trust.