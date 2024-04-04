WVDOH road crews out in force to clean up following storms

​



West Virginia Division of Highways (WVODH) road crews were out in force throughout the Mountain State on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, cleaning up damage from several waves of severe storms that blew through on Tuesday.



Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency for Fayette, Kanawha, Lincoln, and Nicholas counties, four of the counties hardest hit by storms. Emergency crews spent much of Tuesday night clearing downed trees and debris from roadways.







WVDOH District 9 Engineer Jim Moore, P.E., said all roads in Fayette County were open Wednesday morning, although some trees down on power lines remained to be cleared. Clearing trees from power lines requires specialized equipment and training; the WVDOH works with local power companies when fallen trees involve power lines.



The WVDOH urges residents to never approach downed power lines. Power lines on the ground can give a fatal shock to anyone who ventures too close.



Road crews were also working to clean up a mudslide on Greenbrier Road in Nicholas County.





In Kanawha County, crews were cleaning up numerous trees down on WV 622 near Sissonville, WV 94, Dry Ridge, Frame Road, and Thorofare Road, said WVDOH District 1 Manager Stefen While. Putnam County crews were cleaning up trees on WV 34 near Winfield and on Grandview Road.



Mason County crews were clearing trees along WV 62, and Boone County crews were concentrating on WV 85 and Lick Creek.







Cabell County, in District 2, was also hit hard by storms. WVDOH District 2 Engineer Rob Pennington, P.E., said crews were cleaning up trees and debris, including signs and other debris that fell on Kirby Road.



Other sections of the state received less serious damage, mostly trees down and flooding. High water closed numerous roads in Monongalia, Preston, Berkeley, Mineral, Morgan, Marshall, Ohio, Tyler, and Wetzel counties.







When roads are closed by high water, WVDOH road crews must wait for the water to recede before assessing damage to the road and planning repairs.



Motorists should never drive through high water. The water may easily be deeper than it appears, and strong currents may be present.





