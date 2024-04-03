Submit Release
MFA Spokesperson’s Comments on the Earthquake in Hualien, Taiwan on 3 April 2024

The Singapore Government is saddened by the loss of lives and damage caused by the earthquake which struck off Hualien, Taiwan on 3 April 2024, and extends its condolences and sympathies to those affected.

 

MFA has been reaching out to e-registered Singaporeans in the regions affected by the earthquake and is rendering the necessary consular assistance. Currently, there are no reports of Singaporeans injured as a result of the earthquake. In view of possible aftershocks, Singaporeans in Taiwan are advised to remain vigilant, take all necessary precautions for their personal safety and heed the instructions of the local authorities. 

 

Singaporeans who are in or travelling to Taiwan are strongly encouraged to e-register with MFA at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg and to purchase comprehensive travel insurance if they have not done so.

 

Singaporeans in Taiwan who require consular assistance may contact the Singapore Trade Office in Taipei, or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office:

 

Singapore Trade Office in Taipei

 

9th Floor, No. 85, Jen Ai Road, Section 4, Taipei 106, Taiwan

Tel: +886 2 2772 1940

Emergency Tel: +886 953 532 638

Email: singtr_tpe@mfa.sg

 

MFA Duty Office

 

Tel +65 6379 8800 / 8855 (24-hour hotline)

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg

 

 

.     .     .     .     .

 

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

3 APRIL 2024

