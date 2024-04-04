Taiwan: 7.4 Earthquake

On 3 April 2024 a 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Hualien County, Taiwan. Significant structural damage to buildings and roads has been reported in the Hualien region.

The earthquake was felt in Taipei where superficial damage to buildings and temporary transport and communication disruptions have occurred. Internet outages and power cuts are being experienced in some regions which may affect communications.

Taiwan emergency service numbers for immediate or life-threatening emergencies are:

Fire, ambulance: 119

Police: 110

New Zealanders in the affected area should follow the advice of local authorities, including any tsunami evacuation orders, and monitor local media for developments. Aftershocks have occurred and further aftershocks and damage are possible. Visitors and tourists staying in travel accommodation should follow the guidance of hotel/resort management. Please keep your family in New Zealand informed of your well-being.

If your travel has been impacted you should contact your tour provider or airline for further information. If you are planning to travel to Taiwan you should check with your accommodation provider or tour operator to confirm arrangements before departing, in case of disruption or damage caused by the earthquake.

New Zealanders that require urgent consular assistance can contact the 24/7 consular emergency line on +64 99 20 20 20.

We encourage all New Zealanders visiting or living in Taiwan to register their details on SafeTravel.

Posted:4 Apr 2024, 13:08