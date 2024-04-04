Web3 Games Summit: Where Web3 and Gaming Connect
A panel discussion on User Acquisition in Web3.
The Web3 Games Summit, powered by READYgg, brought together gaming industry leaders to discuss AI and Blockchain and their impact on the gaming landscape.
We were thrilled to be part of the Web3 Games Summit and to contribute to the ongoing conversation about the future of gaming in the Web3 era.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Web3 Games Summit, powered by READYgg, took place on March 19th, 2024, at DG717 in San Francisco. This groundbreaking event brought together gaming industry leaders to explore the intersection of AI, Blockchain, and NFTs, and their transformative impact on the gaming landscape.
Growing out of the MGS Web3 Brunch Series, the Web3 Games Summit aimed to provide invaluable insights and direction to the gaming community as it navigates the transition from Web2 to Web3. Attendees had the opportunity to network with like-minded professionals, decision-makers, and thought leaders, fostering connections that would drive future collaborations.
“We were thrilled to be part of the Web3 Games Summit and to contribute to the ongoing conversation about the future of gaming in the Web3 era,” said Christina Macedo, COO of READYgg. “As a leader in the industry, we recognize the importance of embracing emerging technologies to drive innovation and growth.”
In addition to exploring the latest trends and developments in Web3 gaming, attendees gained actionable insights to navigate the evolving landscape of mobile growth. The summit featured keynote presentations, panel discussions, and interactive sessions, providing attendees with a comprehensive understanding of the opportunities and challenges facing the industry.
The summit featured a welcome message from Jen Laloup, CEO of Mobile Growth Association, who remarked, “Many of the early leaders within the Mobile industry are now at the forefront of the Web3 revolution, serving as a catalyst for innovation and driving unprecedented growth in the gaming industry. The Web3 Games Summit provided a unique opportunity for industry leaders to come together, share insights, and chart the course for the future of gaming.”
Notable sessions included:
- Onboarding: How developers and players can seamlessly enter web3 gamingVinayak Rao and Panel
- Blockchain Gaming: The positive shift from Speculation to Commercialisation
- Monetization: The evolution of game design and player behavior in web3 unlocking new game economies
- Is Crypto Good for Games: A Spirited Debate
- Acquisition: The web3 “unlock” at scale for innovations in UA
- Building cross-chain games on Discord
- Going Beyond the Art: Creating NFT Utility for Games
- Navigating the New Frontier: User Acquisition Strategies for Web3 Gaming
- Future Forces: Seismic Shifts that will Shape the Games Industry
These sessions were presented by some to the top thought leaders in the industry like:
Christina Macedo, David Bennahum, Vinayak Rao, Flavien Defraire, Nicholas Douzinas, Jermey Parris, Leonardo Sandim, Kathy Gong, and many more.
About our Sponsors:
Presenting Sponsor: READYgg is a company that develops Web3 tools and technologies for game publishers and players to migrate from web2 to web3 gaming. The company was founded in 2016 and aimed to democratize access to game creation for professionals and amateurs.
Bronze Sponsor: Aptos Labs is a people-first blockchain on a mission to help billions of people achieve universal and fair access to decentralized assets in a safe and scalable way.
We are truly grateful for their support and for their dedication to the development of web3 tools and technologies that will help democratize the gaming industry and help keep their digital assets safe and secure.
About Web3 Games Summit: Web3 Games Summit brings together gaming leaders in the Web3 space to explore the latest trends and developments in AI, Blockchain, and NFTs. Powered by Ready Games, and part of the MGS Summit Series provides invaluable insights and networking opportunities for industry professionals.
