Mobupps and Apptica Launch the ‘US Holiday Season Growth Playbook 2025’

Mobupps, a leading ad tech company with over 16 years of expertise in data-driven performance marketing, in collaboration with Apptica, a mobile market intelligence platform, has released the “US Holiday Season Growth Playbook 2025.”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The holiday season in the United States is more than just a shopping period — it’s a cultural phenomenon that shapes how people celebrate, connect, and spend. For brands, it represents the most critical and competitive time of the year to capture attention, drive sales, and build lasting customer relationships.This comprehensive report presents a data-driven roadmap to help marketers navigate the evolving holiday advertising market. It includes a 2024 season recap, a 2025 outlook, vertical benchmarks, consumer sentiment insights, and channel best practices designed to maximize conversions in the upcoming season. Apptica ’s mobile market analytics provide visibility into app downloads, revenue shifts, and creative activity across verticals during the 2024 holiday period.“The holidays reward brands that act fast and learn faster. At Apptica, we process billions of app signals to reveal where the market is moving, from creative trends to install surges — as they happen. Our mission is to make every decision measurable, so brands can predict, not just react.” – Aibulat Galimyanov, CTO, Apptica Mobupps ’ insights emphasize the importance of strategic pacing and full-funnel thinking to win over the more deliberate 2025 consumer.“This year, as consumers plan more cautiously and gift budgets tighten, marketers can’t afford to rely solely on Cyber 5 spikes. Success in 2025 will come from pacing spend intelligently, testing messages early, and maintaining momentum through the final stretch of December. The brands, building awareness and engagement before the rush, will capture attention and loyalty.” – Yaron Tomchin, CEO, MobuppsThe US Holiday Season Growth Playbook 2025 also includes creative trends, strategic recommendations, and a holiday marketing calendar to help brands optimize strategies and measure success throughout the season.This report equips marketers with everything they need to understand shifting consumer behavior, optimize media mix, and deliver measurable ROI during the busiest period of the year. Download the full report now and unlock insights to elevate your 2025 holiday performance.

