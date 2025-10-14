MGS New York 25: Where AI Redefines Mobile Growth

AI Takes Center Stage at MGS New York 25, Gathering Industry Leaders from Noom, Google, and More

MGS New York 25 brings AI, mobile, and growth leaders together Nov 5–6 to explore the future of innovation, data, and intelligent growth.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mobile Growth Association (MGA) announced that MGS New York 25 will take place November 5–6, 2025, at the Jay Conference Center in New York, uniting leaders in mobile, AI, fintech, and gaming to explore how artificial intelligence is transforming growth, creativity, and user engagement.MGS New York 25 delivers two days of hands-on learning, high-value networking, and insights from innovators sharing what’s actually working now in the age of intelligent automation.A Stage for VisionariesLeading the lineup is Geoff Cook, CEO of Noom, a serial entrepreneur recognized for scaling and transforming technology companies across health, social networking, and the creator economy. His appearance underscores MGS New York’s reputation as a forum for leaders shaping the future of mobile.“Geoff represents the very spirit of MGS New York,” said Jen Laloup, CEO of MGA. “He’s proof that growth doesn’t come from chasing trends—it comes from anticipating human behavior, understanding data, and building teams that can adapt faster than the market.”In addition to Cook’s keynote, executives from Google, Zedge, Glance AI, Mondee, Sandboxx, Notable Growth, Sensemitter, Oberation, Aethir, NFT1.GLOBAL, and others will share strategies on AI-powered measurement, user acquisition, retention, and creative automation.AI at the Core of Every ConversationThis year’s theme—“AI-Powered Mobile Growth”—addresses how intelligent systems can drive sustainable success.As Josh Berrios, Principal Growth Manager for Mobile App Partnerships at Google, explains:“I’m excited to be part of the conversation at MGS New York 25 with longtime strategic partner, Mobile Growth Association. AI is fundamentally rewriting the old growth playbook. We’re now in an era where the most critical challenge is identifying and investing in users who will drive long-term profitability. My discussion will center on this pivotal shift, exploring how a sophisticated, AI-driven approach to measurement is no longer a 'nice-to-have,' but the essential foundation for sustainable success.”Sessions will examine AI’s real-world impact—from predictive analytics and creative automation to retention and monetization—through case studies and actionable frameworks shared by top brands.Partnerships That Power InnovationReturning sponsors include AppMagic and Vibe.co, part of MGA’s expanding network of industry partners.“Partnering with Mobile Growth Association underscores our commitment to building authentic connections within the tech ecosystem,” said Victoria Beliaeva, Head of PR and Partnerships at AppMagic. “We believe that strong industry partnerships are vital for driving creativity, innovation, and community growth. By aligning with organizations that share our values, we’re able to contribute to the ongoing evolution of gaming in meaningful ways. Collaborations like these highlight our dedication to supporting initiatives that celebrate the passion, talent, and culture at the heart of both gaming and non-gaming industries.”MGA continues to welcome sponsors for MGS New York 25, offering prime visibility across activations, content stages, and digital channels reaching more than 100,000 mobile professionals worldwide.Partners Joining MGS New York 25Participating companies include Google, Notable Growth, Digital Bandidos, Mobidictum, NFT1.GLOBAL, Eightpoint, ContextSDK, Web3 Growth Association, Ryla, Oberation, Sensemitter, Hunch, OffChain Global, Fiat Ubstaneous OffRamp, Mango Pronto, Colors of Web3 & Entrepreneurship, Israel Mobile Summit, Orbis86, Aethir, The Tesseract Academy, Janus Protocol, Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchel LLP, Xenet AI, Farm Credit Bank, and Wiw3 HK.Celebrating LeadershipThe event concludes with the MGA Women of the Year Awards on November 6, honoring the women shaping the future of mobile and emerging technology.Why AttendMGS New York 25 is built for marketers, founders, developers, product owners, and investors ready to master AI-driven growth. Attendees will:Learn from C-level leaders who have scaled apps to millions of users.Gain strategies for monetization, retention, and creative optimization.Build valuable partnerships through networking and receptions.Leave with data-driven frameworks for innovation and decision-making.Early Bird Pricing offers 30% off through October 31.Speakers Sharing the StageAshley Wright, The Crypto Strategy AcademyCatherine Connelly, Connelly Ventures LLCEyal Grundstein, ex-Meta, YelpGeoff Cook, NoomJen Laloup, Mobile Growth AssociationJeremiah Runser, SandboxxJonathan Reich, ZedgeJosh Berrios, GoogleMansi Jain, GlanceMiten Mehta, MondeeRebecca Nackson, NotableSiberia Su, OberationSeats are limited and expected to sell out as early-bird pricing ends.

MGS NY 25: Two Days of AI-Powered Insights and Industry Collaboration

