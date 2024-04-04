President of Integrity Resource Management, Keith Sims, Featured in Newsweek, Employers Avoid Hiring Gen Z

It's not that manual tasks are below them. They just know there is a better way.” — Keith Sims

President of Integrity Resource Management – A member of the Sanford Rose Associates® network of offices, Keith Sims, Featured in Newsweek, Employers Avoid Hiring Gen Z

While Generation Z might be entering the workforce en masse, hiring managers are not so eager to welcome the younger generation into their companies.

Forty percent of hiring managers had an age bias against Gen Z candidates, and many employers are worried about how hirable an applicant is based on their age, according to a report from ResumeBuilder.com.

Ultimately, as Gen Z is set to become roughly 30 percent of the global workforce by 2025, managers might need to adapt to Gen Z, not the other way around.

"They want to automate things," recruiter and Integrity Resource Management president Keith Sims told Newsweek. "It's not that manual tasks are below them. They just know there is a better way."

While Sims acknowledged that Gen Z's skepticism can lead to managerial frustration, he encourages managers to be open to new ideas and approaches.

Read full article here: https://www.newsweek.com/companies-avoid-hiring-gen-z-workplace-1884613