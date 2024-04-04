Introducing the BetterGrip Paint Roller™: A Game-Changer for DIY Painters
I designed a paint roller for people just like me who are looking for an easier and better way to paint without the frustration and soreness associated with painting.”LAFAYETTE, LA, USA, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The traditional wire frame paint roller has been a staple in the painting industry since 1940, but a new player has entered the game and is changing the way people paint. The BetterGrip Paint Roller, designed by DIYers for DIYers, is transforming the painting process with its unique patent pending design. This innovative tool allows average painters to achieve professional results in less time, with less frustration and fatigue.
— David Chaney-Creator of BetterGrip Paint Roller
Depending on the project, the design allows painters to hold the frame with a natural hand position, with the extension handle provided, or with any standard extension pole for those hard-to-reach places like the ceilings and upper walls. The durable three-piece frame attaches on both sides of the roller cover. Unlike wire frame rollers that tend to flex, leaving a thin paint trail on one side and heavy paint trail on the other, the BetterGrip Paint Roller allows painters to apply equal pressure. This creates a consistent paint trail that leads to better results in less time.
"We are thrilled to introduce the BetterGrip Paint Roller to the market," says the creator of BetterGrip Paint Roller, David Chaney. "As an average painter myself , I understand the challenges, frustrations, and fatigue that come with painting. I designed a paint roller for people just like me who are looking for an easier and better way to paint without the frustration and soreness associated with painting.“
The BetterGrip Paint Roller is versatile and allows painters to customize their roller to fit the individual needs of each project. The 9-inch frame can be converted into a 4-inch frame for smaller jobs or an 18-inch frame for larger jobs by simply replacing the main handle.
The BetterGrip Paint Roller is now available for purchase online at www.bettergrippaintroller.com and in select retail stores. With its unique design and invaluable benefits, it's no surprise that it is quickly becoming a must-have tool for DIYers.
About BetterGrip Paint Roller
BetterGrip Paint Roller is a manufacturer of innovative paint rollers, designed to address many of the issues found with traditional wire frame rollers. Based in Louisiana, we are currently selling our rollers throughout the Continental United States. We expect to expand our distribution Worldwide by the end of 2024.
We pride ourselves on offering quality products that help make DIY painting projects easier. For more information about our company and products, please visit our website at www.bettergrippaintroller.com. You can also contact us by email at info@bettergrippaintroller.com or by phone at 337-781-5425.
