Where Construction Industry Leaders Digitally Collaborate - April 4, 2024
Peer-to-peer digital content sharing for the construction and building industrySUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links Network has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector. With a commitment to enhancing the digital presence and search engine visibility of its members, Construction Links Network has become an indispensable resource for a wide array of professionals. This includes construction managers, contractors, developers, building and property managers, architects, designers, engineers, and government officials.
As a dynamic hub for digital content dissemination, Construction Links Network offers its members diverse engagement opportunities through news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, and videos.
This week's highlighted video by the Ledcor Group showcases the completion of the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion in the Lower Mainland, marking a significant milestone. Spanning 35 km from Langley to Burnaby, this project enhances critical infrastructure with the expansion of terminals and the construction of the Burnaby Mountain Tunnel. With Michels Canada and the Kiewit Ledcor Trans Mountain Partnership at the helm, the video celebrates the collaboration and technical prowess that minimized the impact on local communities, ensuring safe and efficient energy transportation.
This week's featured content includes a range of topical subjects:
• ConTech: Latest Trends and Innovations – No. 51
• Toronto Field Day Highlights: What to Expect at Revizto's Free AECO Networking Events
• Fast and Easy Site Documentation with OpenSpace Reality Capture
• Big Wins from Eating Together
• Exploring the Main Types of Building Construction
• Wet Venting Systems
• 5 Safety Tips for Public Works
• Keep the Water Out: 5 Ways to Help Prevent Worksite Flooding
• Con-Elco Group Case Study
• How Onsite Clinics and Mobile Treatment Centers Work Together to Support Your Workers
• IAPMO Code Change Monographs now Available for Download
• Connect and inspire as a Groundbreak 2024 speaker
• AABC Webinar: Enhancing HVAC Systems with TAB Contractors
• Construction Begins on Bravo East Tower in Vaughn
• WestUrban Developments Completes Remediation Work at The Magdalena
• University of Waterloo and The Caivan Group launch the Future Cities Institute
• Feds Announce Reforms to Apartment Construction Loan Program and Launches Canada Builds
• ACI Foundation Welcomes New Trustees and Re-elected Members
• Four-in-five GTA residents believe most Toronto condo units are cheaply made
Stay informed by subscribing to the Round Up News Magazine, a weekly digest reaching over 7,300 industry professionals. Connect with Construction Links Network to thrive in the ever-evolving construction, building, and design sectors.
