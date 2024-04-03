FEMA Assistance for Primary Homes Only

Mainers affected by the storms and flooding that took place from January 9-13 may be eligible for grants to repair or rebuild their primary residence. Your primary residence is where you live more than six months of the year. Second homes, vacation homes or homes used as vacation rentals (such as through Airbnb or VRBO) do not qualify for assistance.

Those who are unable to live in their primary residence because of disaster damage may be eligible for temporary housing assistance. Other assistance may include repair or replacement of disaster-damaged personal property and vehicles or funds for moving and storage, medical, dental, childcare or other necessary expenses incurred as a result of the disaster.

Low-interest long-term disaster loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) may be available to help rebuild or repair your second home, vacation home or home used as short-term rental property. The SBA is the largest source of federal disaster recovery funds for survivors and provides disaster loans up to $500,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate.

Residents with damage in the following federal designated counties are eligible to apply for FEMA and SBA assistance: Cumberland, Hancock, Lincoln, Knox, Sagadahoc, Waldo, Washington and York

Survivors may apply online for a low-interest disaster loan at SBA.gov/disaster. Call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.

Apply to FEMA in one of the following ways:

Call 1-800-621-3362 . Phone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. seven days a week, with language translation services available. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

. Phone lines operate from seven days a week, with language translation services available. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. Download the FEMA Mobile App (also in Spanish), available at Google Play or the Apple App Store

(also in Spanish), available at Google Play or the Apple App Store Online at DisasterAssistance.gov (also in Spanish).

To view an accessible video on how to apply, visit Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube