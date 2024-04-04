Neology Joins Global Mobility Industry at Intertraffic Exhibition in Amsterdam, Netherlands April 16 through April 19
CARLSBAD, CALIF, USA, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Neology team is headed to Amsterdam Netherlands from Tuesday April 16 through Friday April 19 to exhibit at Intertraffic's 2024 show. Interested parties can visit the team at RAI's Smart Mobility Hall, stand 02.118 to learn more about how they are partnering with customers to [re]imagine mobility.
The booth will feature global technology solutions for:
• Vehicle Enforcement
• Tolling Systems & Integration
• Mobility Payments Platform: neoRide™
• Road User Charging: Low Emission Zone, Congestion Charging
• Managed Services: Customer Service Centers, Operations & Maintenance Services
Book time to meet with the Neology team here.
"The team is looking forward to showcasing our innovative technology solutions at this year's show" says Catherine Phifer, Sr. Director Marketing & Communications. "We have been innovating and expanding our portfolio of capabilities, and are ready to show potential partners and customers how Neology can serve them."
About Intertraffic 2024: Since its launch in 1972, Intertraffic Amsterdam has become the platform of choice for professionals from around the world to meet. From 16-19 April 2024, market leaders and experts attend this must attend event to do business and get up to speed on the developments in the fields of infrastructure, traffic management, safety, parking and smart mobility. World leading companies and stakeholders demonstrate their latest solutions during the four-day exhibition with a focus on personal encounters. Learn more at www.intertraffic.com
Catherine Phifer
