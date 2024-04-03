Update No. 1: VSP-St. Johnsbury/Missing person, death investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 24A4001912

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Lyle Decker and Trooper Kyle Fecher

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 3/16/24

INCIDENT LOCATION: River Rd, Lunenburg, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Missing person/death investigation

MISSING PERSON: Russell Matheson

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lunenburg, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

At about 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2024, members of the state of New Hampshire’s Dive Team located a body in the Connecticut River in the town of Dalton. The body is believed to be that of Russell Matheson, 52, of Lunenburg, Vermont, who was reported missing last month. The body was transported to the New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to confirm identity and determine the cause and manner of death. The Vermont State Police is conducting a death investigation. Initial investigation indicates this incident does not appear to be suspicious. VSP continues to ask that anyone with information that could assist investigators call the St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit. No further information is available at this time.

***Initial news release, 11:25 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2024***

On 3/18/24, the Essex County Sheriff's Department became aware that Russell Matheson was possibly missing and inquired with family members to verify this information. It was learned that Matheson possibly went into the Connecticut River in the early morning of 3/16/24. On 3/19/24, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Search and Rescue Team began searching the Connecticut River but were unsuccessful in locating Matheson. This search will continue. The circumstances of his disappearance are unclear, and there are concerns for his welfare. Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Russell Matheson or who might have any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-748-3111 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

