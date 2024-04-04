Gov. Justice announces artistic enhancements and construction schedule for historic mural additions to State Capitol Rotunda

"Our State Capitol is already one of the most stunning in the nation, and the addition of these murals will only add to its beauty," Gov Justice said. "This is something that's been talked about since the Capitol's completion in 1932, and here we are nearly 100 years later, finally, getting this project across the finish line. I cannot wait for these to be finished." The murals will be installed at the 3rd floor level of the Rotunda, at approximately 52'10" high from the 1st Floor level. The installation process will be phased, with four lunettes (semi-circular spaces above doorways) being completed first, followed by four pendentives (curved triangular sections supporting a dome).