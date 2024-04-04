"Our State Capitol is already one of the most stunning in the nation, and the addition of these murals will only add to its beauty," Gov Justice said. "This is something that's been talked about since the Capitol's completion in 1932, and here we are nearly 100 years later, finally, getting this project across the finish line. I cannot wait for these to be finished."
The murals will be installed at the 3rd floor level of the Rotunda, at approximately 52'10" high from the 1st Floor level. The installation process will be phased, with four lunettes (semi-circular spaces above doorways) being completed first, followed by four pendentives (curved triangular sections supporting a dome).
You just read:
Gov. Justice announces artistic enhancements and construction schedule for historic mural additions to State Capitol Rotunda
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.