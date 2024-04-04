Gov. Justice announces Water Development Authority approves over $38 million in economic enhancement projects

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Justice announced today the West Virginia Water Development Authority (WDA) has approved 18 new Economic Enhancement Grant Fund (EEGF) projects worth $38,171,352.00. In April 2022, Gov. Justice called a special session to fund the Economic Enhancement Grant Fund, at the time securing an initial amount of $250 million. Since then, the program has seen exceptional success, and the WDA has approved EEGF projects worth $427 million, which has resulted in $1.8 billion of projects getting across the finish line. Over 605,000 West Virginians have been affected by these projects, which have touched every corner of the state. The WDA manages the EEGF, which provides matching grants to municipalities for upgrading infrastructure such as water, sewer, economic development, commerce, and tourism projects. To date, the EEGF has helped a total of 170 projects. The latest water and sewer projects approved by the Water Development Authority include: City of Cameron in Marshall County

The City of Cameron has secured a $1,500,000 WDA EEGF grant to replace waterlines on Gable and Hillcrest Avenues and construct two new 151,000-gallon water storage tanks. The total project cost is $4,400,000. Village of Beech Bottom in Brooke County

The Village of Beech Bottom has received a $488,000 WDA EEGF grant to install a new main waterline along Route 2 to support economic growth at the Beech Bottom Industrial Park. The total project cost is $2,445,000. City of Benwood in Marshall County

The City of Benwood was awarded a $750,000 WDA EEGF grant as part of the City’s Phase III project, which includes four lift stations and new sanitary sewer lines. The total project cost is $3,750,000. Central Hampshire PSD in Hampshire County

Central Hampshire PSD has secured a $2,000,000 WDA EEGF grant to decommission the Harvest Hills wastewater treatment plant and send the flow to the existing Central Hampshire system. The total project cost is $9,885,000. Clarksburg Water Board in Harrison County

The Clarksburg Water Board has received a $8,500,000 WDA EEGF grant to replace 4,067 identified lead service lines as well as the replacement of select main line waterlines in the neighborhoods of Northview, Rosebud and Stealey. This is part of a three-phase project. The total project cost is $58,441,000. Frankfort PSD in Mineral County

Frankfort PSD was awarded a $240,000 WDA EEGF grant to continue upgrades of the Dawn View water storage tank and upgrade the Baker Hollow pump station. The total project cost is $1,596,000. New Haven PSD in Fayette County

New Haven PSD secured an additional $593,863 WDA EEGF grant to extend waterlines to the Sunday Road, Confluence and Elliot Cutoff area to 67 new customers. The total project cost is $7,038,500. City of Pennsboro in Ritchie County

The City of Pennsboro has received an additional $500,000 WDA EEGF grant to upgrade and improve their wastewater system. The total project cost is $5,880,000. City of Ravenswood in Jackson County

The City of Ravenswood was awarded a $3,250,000 EEGF grant to decommission aging lagoons and construct a wastewater treatment plant with headworks. This project is being completed in phases. The total project cost is $65,000,000. Southern Jackson County PSD in Jackson County

Southern Jackson County PSD has secured a $416,000 WDA EEGF grant to extend waterline to 35 new customers in the Statts Mill Road area. The total project cost is $2,150,000. St. Albans Municipal Utilities Commission in Kanawha County

The St. Albans Municipal Utilities Commission has received a $1,200,000 WDA EEGF grant to install a new water storage tank. The total project cost is $5,649,456. Tomlinson PSD in Hancock County

Tomlinson PSD was awarded a $7,132,167 WDA EEGF grant to construct a new water treatment plant, refurbish wells, upgrade a storage tank and install new waterline as part of a two-phase project. The total project cost for Phase I is $12,732,991. The latest economic development projects approved by the Water Development Authority include: 1982 Foundation

The 1982 Foundation was awarded $1,000,000 for the Avalon project. The total project cost is $6,260,978. City of Nitro

The City of Nitro was awarded $1,153,775 for the Nitro athletic complex. The total project cost is $9,318,677. City of South Charleston

The City of South Charleston was awarded $5,000,000 for infrastructure for the Park Place Economic Opportunity Development District. The total project cost is $58,000,000. State Parks – North Bend & Holly River

North Bend State Park and Holly River State Park were awarded $2,147,547 for water and wastewater infrastructure upgrades. The total project cost is $5,100,000. WVU – Parkersburg Foundation

The WVU Parkersburg Foundation was awarded $700,000 for roof replacement at the former Ohio Valley University campus. The total project cost is $1,546,452. WVU Research Corporation

The WVU Research Corporation was awarded $1,600,000 for the Martinsburg Market House Redevelopment project. The total project cost is $5,465,090.