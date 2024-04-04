Nextpoint Announces Educational Partnership with eDiscovery Today
Nextpoint & eDiscovery Today to educate legal professionals in organizations of all sizes on how to leverage technology & legal services to simplify eDiscovery.
eDiscovery education has been part of the Nextpoint mission since day one. We’re excited to bring our educational content and thought leadership to a wider audience with eDiscovery Today.”HOUSTON, TX, USA, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nextpoint, a leading provider of transformative software & services for all law-kind, announced today an educational partnership with Doug Austin’s eDiscovery Today blog, the only daily blog for electronic discovery, information governance, cybersecurity, data privacy and artificial intelligence trends, best practices and case law.
— Rakesh Madhava, founder and CEO of Nextpoint
The partnership enables Nextpoint and eDiscovery Today to work together to educate legal professionals in organizations of all sizes on how to leverage technology and legal services to simplify the eDiscovery lifecycle.
“eDiscovery education has been part of the Nextpoint mission since day one,” said Rakesh Madhava, founder and CEO of Nextpoint. “As legal data volumes grow in size and complexity, it’s more important than ever to have reliable, trusted resources that break down this complex landscape. Doug has long been a powerhouse in creating these resources, and we’re excited to bring our educational content and thought leadership to a wider audience with eDiscovery Today.”
“With growing data volumes and more eDiscovery use cases than ever, organizations of all sizes have a need for affordable eDiscovery technology and services” said Doug Austin, Editor of eDiscovery Today. “I’m excited to work with the Nextpoint team to educate the legal industry on how eDiscovery technology and best practices can address today’s discovery challenges!”
About eDiscovery Today
Authored and edited by industry expert Doug Austin, eDiscovery Today is the only daily go-to resource for eDiscovery and eDisclosure professionals seeking to keep up with trends, best practices and case law in electronic discovery, information governance, cybersecurity, data privacy and artificial intelligence. Doug has over 30 years of experience as an industry thought leader providing eDiscovery best practices, legal technology consulting, software product management and technical project management services for numerous commercial and government clients.
In addition, Doug has provided fresh educational content through his blogging to the legal technology community every business day for more than thirteen years containing case abstracts, conference reviews, industry happenings, leadership interviews and more.
About Nextpoint
Nextpoint delivers transformative software & services for all law-kind. Our award-winning team is 100% focused on making it simple, fluid, and human for law firms of all sizes to win the day, with streamlined eDiscovery workflows, simplified case management, and best-in-class security at every point. Founded in Chicago in 2001, Nextpoint continues to push the industry forward with unlimited data, world-class innovation, and expert services. Learn more about Nextpoint and its suite of trusted services at nextpoint.com.
