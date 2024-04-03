03 April 2024

The Ambassador of the Republic of Slovenia to Turkmenistan presented copies of her credentials

On April 3, 2024, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova held a meeting with the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Slovenia to Turkmenistan (with residence in Moscow) Daria Bavdazh-Kuret, who presented copies of her credentials.

M.Byashimova congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment to a responsible post and expressed the readiness of the Turkmen side to provide assistance and support in the implementation of his diplomatic activities.

The parties discussed the agenda of Turkmen-Slovenian relations, covering various areas of interstate interaction. It was stated that cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Slovenia is developing on the basis of the principles of mutual respect, equality and mutually beneficial partnership.

Noting the effective nature of mutually beneficial cooperation, the parties discussed the prospects for the development of relations in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. It was emphasized that meetings held on a regular basis are one of the important mechanisms for promoting bilateral partnerships.

The sides discussed issues of holding the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Slovenian Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, as well as political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries.