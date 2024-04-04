AI Chat Application for Enterprise Now Connects to Microsoft SharePoint - Available on Microsoft Teams Store

Easily integrate Microsoft SharePoint with an enterprise chat bot Chime V5 can easily import content from existing Microsoft SharePoint sites Quickly connect Microsoft SharePoint with ChatGPT and deliver chat using Microsoft Teams

PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Instant Technologies AI Chat Application for Enterprise Now Connects to Microsoft SharePoint - Available on Microsoft AppSource and Teams StoreInstant Technologies, announced a major update of Instant Chime V5 on Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions, as well as directly through Microsoft Teams.Instant Technologies, a leading provider of chat-based AI service desk solutions, announced a major update to Instant Chime V5 ( https://www.chimev5.com/sharepoint-chatbot ), a cutting-edge chat-based service desk leveraging the power of artificial intelligence (AI). This solution provides immediate value and empowers employees to resolve their problems swiftly and efficiently. By combining AI technology with intuitive chat-based conversations, organizations can create a proactive, efficient, and user-friendly support environment. Many organizations have hundreds, or even thousands, of documents in Microsoft SharePoint, and this new integration makes these documents available via a custom AI based chat solution. By combining new AI models, with existing Microsoft SharePoint content, organizations can resolve common issues before engaging a service desk agent."Our customers have a lot of valuable information stored in Microsoft SharePoint. Based on customer feedback, we have added the ability to connect our chat-based service desk to Microsoft SharePoint," said Peyton McManus, CEO of Instant Technologies. "This integration enables customers to improve their chat-based service desk, leverage existing Microsoft SharePoint content, and provide a more streamlined support experience for their employees. Instant Chime V5 also integrates with Microsoft Teams in order to provide immediate access to help – from any device at any time."Giovanni Mezgec, Vice President, Modern Work + Business Applications Field & Partner Marketing, Microsoft Corp. said, “We’re happy to welcome Instant Technologies and Chime V5 to Microsoft AppSource and the Teams store, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Microsoft AppSource offers partner solutions such as Chime V5 from Instant to help customers meet their needs faster.”Instant Technologies is a leading provider of innovative service desk applications dedicated to empowering businesses and individuals with chat-based applications. With a focus on delivering a great end user experience and creating value for our customers, Instant Technologies strives to deliver transformative solutions that drive growth and efficiency. More information is available at: https://www.chimev5.com/

Overview of importing Microsoft SharePoint content into Chime V5 and then making this information available using chat