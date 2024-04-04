The NXXT Golf Tour Commences Cyber Security Protocol for Professional Women's Tour Players

The LPGA Feeder Tournament Owner Taps CYPFER to Manage and Monitor Online Safety for Member Players

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MIAMI / LONDON / TORONTO – The NXXT Golf Tour, an LPGA feeder tournament partner, appointed Daniel Tobok, CEO of CYPFER, as Chief Cyber Security Advisor.

“The only thing growing in today’s climate is the rate of cyber-attacks and security breaches,” says Daniel Tobok, CYPFER’s CEO. “Given the state of the global economy, rising inflation rates, and rickety capital markets; cyber-wars and battles are brewing greater, and the world of professional and organized sport is increasingly at risk,” warns Tobok.

That is why The NXXT Golf Tour signed up for Tobok’s leadership and cyber intelligence.

NXXT is a professional women's tour for players aspiring to the LPGA Tour. “NXXT Golf Tour is an Association of Members with a mission to prepare members for the next level of competition through high-standard, professional-feeling tournament play,” says Stuart McKinnon, NXXT Golf Tour’s President and CEO.

Following a recent flurry of media attention and coverage, The NXXT Golf Tour recently made headlines on March 8th when the tour reaffirmed a ‘steadfast dedication to competitive fairness and enhancing opportunities for female athletes’ when they published a significant update to the eligibility policy for the NXXT Women’s Pro Tour. The website states that “competitors must be biological females at birth to participate. This decision underscores the organization’s commitment to maintaining the integrity of women's professional golf and ensuring fair competition.” Since the announcement, NXXT has been the target of a flurry of online and digital threats and outcry.

“As we navigate through the evolving landscape of sports, it is crucial to uphold the competitive integrity that is the cornerstone of women’s sports. Our revised policy is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to celebrating and protecting the achievements and opportunities of female athletes. Protected categories are a fundamental aspect of sports at all levels, and it is essential for our Tour to uphold these categories for biological females, ensuring a level playing field,” says McKinnon.

“Given how digital personalities, brands, and profiles are getting online, athletes are equally subject to cyber threats and attacks ranging from identity theft, hijacked accounts, or outright ransomware events,” says Tobok.

McKinnon is dedicated to elevating women’s professional golf. His extensive engagement with women’s golf, driven by his personal connection with the sport and a daughter in professional golf, has given him unique insight into the landscape of the game. “I have a passion for providing equal opportunities and heightened visibility for female golfers,” says McKinnon.

The NXXT Tour Championship is scheduled for March 26 through to 28 in Ocala, Florida, followed by The Mission Inn Challenge on April 1st and Rio Pinar International on April 8th.

About CYPFER

CYPFER is on a global mission to help companies create Cyber Certainty™. With an experienced team of incident responders, threat researchers, seasoned ransom negotiators, and data restoration experts, CYPFER is the trusted firm for leading law firms, insurance carriers and global organizations. CYPFER’s cybersecurity professionals are located across the US, Canada, UK, and Caribbean. The CYPFER team is ready to respond and help clients experiencing cyber attacks 24x7x365. CYPFER’s experts provide white-glove service and aim to restore Cyber Certainty™ for all clients on every engagement.

CYPFER’s core services include:

Ransom negotiations and payment services

Incident Response Services with specialized expertise in ransomware response and recovery

On-site and/or remote post-breach restoration support to augment internal teams

CYPFER is headquartered in Miami, FL. The company currently employs 120+ people and has supported clients across six continents. CYPFER is executing plans to expand across the globe and boast a workforce of 200 cybersecurity professionals by the end of 2024.

For inquiries, please contact our PR Team at news@cypfer.com