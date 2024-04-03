MPD Searching for Vehicle in Northeast Armed Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District Detectives Unit are seeking the community’s help to locate a vehicle involved in an armed robbery.

On Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at approximately 12:35 a.m., the victim was biking home in the 300 block of E Street, Northeast, when a black SUV pulled up beside him. The suspect in the passenger seat exited the vehicle demanding the victim’s property, while the driver pointed a firearm. The victim complied and the suspects drove off with the victim’s property.

The suspect’s vehicle was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24049509