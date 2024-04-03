Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,584 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,902 in the last 365 days.

MPD Searching for Vehicle in Northeast Armed Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District Detectives Unit are seeking the community’s help to locate a vehicle involved in an armed robbery.

On Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at approximately 12:35 a.m., the victim was biking home in the 300 block of E Street, Northeast, when a black SUV pulled up beside him. The suspect in the passenger seat exited the vehicle demanding the victim’s property, while the driver pointed a firearm. The victim complied and the suspects drove off with the victim’s property.

The suspect’s vehicle was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24049509

You just read:

MPD Searching for Vehicle in Northeast Armed Robbery

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more