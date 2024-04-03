MPD Arrests Three Suspects in a Southeast Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce three men have been arrested for a shooting that occurred in Southeast.

On Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at approximately 11:26 a.m., Seventh District officers were on patrol in the 2800 block of Bruce Place, Southeast when they observed a vehicle occupied by multiple suspects shooting at another vehicle. The suspects’ vehicle attempted to flee the scene but struck a tree. All three occupants exited the vehicle and fled on foot. All three suspects were apprehended. Two firearms were recovered from the scene. The victim was not injured but their vehicle sustained damage from gunshots.

23-year-old Josiah Warfield, 26-year-old Rasheed Mullins, and 30-year-old Alonzo Travis Lover all of Southeast, D.C. were arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Carrying a Pistol without a license, and Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun Outside a Home or Business.

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the Prince George’s County Police Department for their continued partnership and assistance with this case.

CCN: 24049176