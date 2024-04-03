Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,584 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,902 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests Three Suspects in a Southeast Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce three men have been arrested for a shooting that occurred in Southeast.

On Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at approximately 11:26 a.m., Seventh District officers were on patrol in the 2800 block of Bruce Place, Southeast when they observed a vehicle occupied by multiple suspects shooting at another vehicle. The suspects’ vehicle attempted to flee the scene but struck a tree. All three occupants exited the vehicle and fled on foot. All three suspects were apprehended. Two firearms were recovered from the scene. The victim was not injured but their vehicle sustained damage from gunshots.

23-year-old Josiah Warfield, 26-year-old Rasheed Mullins, and 30-year-old Alonzo Travis Lover all of Southeast, D.C. were arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Carrying a Pistol without a license, and Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun Outside a Home or Business.

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the Prince George’s County Police Department for their continued partnership and assistance with this case.

CCN: 24049176

You just read:

MPD Arrests Three Suspects in a Southeast Shooting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more