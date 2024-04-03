MPD Arrests Suspect in Three Armed Carjackings

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in three armed carjackings that occurred in the Sixth District. The three cases are listed below.

On Friday, August 11, 2023, at 7:48 a.m., the suspect approached the victims who were in a vehicle in the 3900 block of Dix Street, Northeast. The suspect opened the door and assaulted one of the victims with a handgun and demanded the victims exit the vehicle. The victims complied then the suspect fled the scene in the victims’ vehicle. CCN: 23131277

On Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at 1:45 a.m., the suspect approached the victim who was outside of their vehicle at a gas station in the 4100 block of Hunt Place, Northeast. The suspect assaulted the victim with a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied then the suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. CCN: 23171551

On Monday, December 18, 2023, at 7:00 a.m., the suspects approached the victim who was who was outside of their vehicle in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a rifle and pushed the victim to the ground. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. This case remains under investigation. CCN: 23204974

On Tuesday, April 2, 2024, pursuant to a US District Court arrest warrant, 35-year-old Junious Plummer of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with three counts of Armed Carjacking.

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Washington Field Office's Violent Crimes Task Force for their assistance in this case.

