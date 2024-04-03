Governor Abbott Reappoints Three To Specialty Courts Advisory Council

TEXAS, April 3 - April 3, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Jarvis Anderson, Elizabeth Rainey, and Angela Tucker to the Specialty Courts Advisory Council for terms set to expire on February 1, 2029. The Council evaluates applications for grant funding for specialty courts from the Governor’s Office and makes funding recommendations to the criminal justice division regarding best practices.

Jarvis Anderson of San Antonio is the chief adult probation officer of Bexar County. He is a member of the National Institute of Corrections Urban Chiefs Network and the National Association of Probation Executives and co-chair of the legislative committee for the Texas Probation Association. Anderson received a Bachelor of Arts from Texas Lutheran College.

Elizabeth Rainey of Midland is presiding judge of the Midland County Adult Felony Drug Court, DWI Court, and Transitional Treatment Court. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, All Rise (formerly the National Association of Drug Court Professionals), Midland County Bar Association, and the Texas Bar College. She is president elect and former vice president of the Texas Association of Specialty Courts and a fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation. Additionally, she is a volunteer for Keep Midland Beautiful, Christmas in Action, and Thriving United, member and volunteer for St. Luke’s Methodist Church, and former member of the Junior League of Midland. Rainey received a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Texas A&M University and a Juris Doctor from Texas Tech University School of Law.

Angela Tucker of McKinney is judge of the 199th District Court. She previously served as a prosecutor and defense attorney. She was elected by her judicial colleagues as the first female local administrative judge in Collin County and was appointed by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Texas to serve on the Judicial Advisory Committee. Tucker received a Bachelor of Arts in Government from The University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor from Southern Methodist University School of Law.