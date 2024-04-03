Moldova's NECP aligned with Governance Regulation, concludes the Secretariat

The Energy Community Secretariat is pleased to announce the publication of its recommendations on Moldova's draft National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP). Submitted by the Ministry of Energy, Government of the Republic of Moldova, on December 13, 2023, the draft underwent thorough assessment in accordance with Article 9 of the Energy Community Governance Regulation.

The Secretariat’s evaluation concluded that the draft is aligned with the Governance Regulation requirements and presents a thorough compilation of existing and planned measures. The Secretariat recognizes Moldova's planned efforts to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy and boost energy efficiency to ensure alignment with the 2030 targets, as established by the Energy Community Ministerial Council in 2022. The integrated approach of implementing the energy efficiency first principle with the parallel acceleration of renewables to tackle energy poverty represents a good way forward.

The development of NECPs is a fundamental obligation for Energy Community Contracting Parties, aimed at outlining objectives consistent with the Energy Community's 2030 targets and policies across five key dimensions: energy efficiency, renewables, greenhouse gas emissions reduction, internal energy market, and research and innovation. These plans serve as a strategic roadmap to guide decarbonization efforts until 2030 and beyond, in line with the aspirations of the European Green Deal. The Governance Regulation (EU) 2018/1999, adopted by the Energy Community Ministerial Council on November 30, 2021, provides the framework for the establishment of NECPs, emphasizing the importance of integrated policy frameworks to drive sustainable energy transitions.