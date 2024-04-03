Robo Point Guard, Inc. Forges Ahead with Capital Q Ventures Inc. Investment
In a significant move within the sports tech industry, Robo Point Guard, Inc., renowned for its cutting-edge basketball robotics, announces a new investment and strategic alliance with Capital Q Ventures Inc., an esteemed player in alternative investment fund management. This investment opens an exciting chapter for Robo Point Guard as Capital Q Business Development Company (BDC) solidifies its support with a 5% equity stake and an additional commitment of $250,000 pending board approval. The partnership is set to leverage Capital Q Ventures’ proficiency in advising the syndication and steering of Robo Point Guard’s seed funding initiatives, propelling the company’s growth and pioneering product development.
Bill Krivak, Founder of Robo Point Guard, welcomed the partnership with optimism: "Receiving this financial backing from Capital Q Ventures Inc. and its associates is a milestone for us. The advisory expertise we’ve accessed has been pivotal, reaffirming our strategic direction and fortifying our determination to excel. This collaboration promises to bring our visions to fruition and heralds a new era of innovation in sports technology."
Michael “Q” Quatrini, CEO of Capital Q Ventures Inc., commented on the collaboration: "Joining forces with Robo Point Guard represents an exciting venture for us. Their innovative robotic training system exemplifies the forward-thinking solutions we aim to propel. Capital Q is eager to witness and support the transformative effects that Robo Point Guard’s technologies will introduce to basketball training and analytics."
About Robo Point Guard
Robo Point Guard pioneers an advanced robotic training system, integrating robotics, AI, and machine learning to enhance basketball training. With a robotic passer that utilizes AI-driven vision technology, Robo Point Guard revolutionizes how players receive and interact with passes on the court. The system’s analytical capabilities extend to capturing detailed performance data and providing real-time feedback, making it an indispensable tool for coaches and players seeking to refine their skills through precise, data-driven insights.
About Capital Q Ventures Inc.
Capital Q Ventures Inc. distinguishes itself in the alternative investment landscape by nurturing innovative startups and ensuring robust returns for investors while adhering to the highest investor protection standards. Through its Capital Q Business Development Company, Full Stack Venture Capital BDC, Capital Q Ventures showcases its dedication to being more than an investment firm—it is a catalyst for revolutionary ventures.
For additional information, please contact:
Investor Relations - Robo Point Guard, Inc.
Email: Investorrelations@robopg.com
Investor Relations
Capital Q Ventures Inc.
+14073072277 ext. 302
RoboPoint Guard Animation