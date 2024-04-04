Nashville General Hospital Celebrating One Year of Hope Meds Program
The medication assistance program has helped more than 1,200 patients since launch
We could not be more pleased to offer the Hope Meds Program in conjunction with Dispensary of Hope to our community.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nashville General Hospital (NGH), a national leading public safety-net hospital serving Nashville and Davidson County, is pleased to announce the first anniversary of the adoption of the Hope Meds Program. The medication assistance program, which was the result of a collaboration between NGH and Dispensary of Hope, was launched in March of 2023 to provide needed medications free of charge to those who qualify at the NGH Community Pharmacy.
The Hope Meds Program offers more than 170 medications at no cost to those members of the community who do not have insurance and are at or below 300% of the poverty level. The program covers medications most commonly needed for chronic conditions including diabetes and high blood pressure.
In one year, the Hope Meds Program has served more than 1,200 unique patients, filled more than 4,700 prescriptions, and provided a total of more than 8,400 months of free medications, saving patients more than $585,000. By providing medications free of charge, the Hope Meds program has been critical in reducing avoidable hospital readmissions and emergency room visits that are often the result of limited access to affordable medications.
Said Dr. Joseph Webb, chief executive officer of NGH, “We could not be more pleased to offer the Hope Meds Program in conjunction with Dispensary of Hope to our community. The mission of Nashville General Hospital has always been to offer equitable access to healthcare to increase positive patient outcomes and this program is an essential part of that mission.”
Dispensary of Hope is a nonprofit medication distributor that represents a nationwide collective effort of nonprofit pharmacies and clinics, driven by the generosity of pharmaceutical manufacturers who donate all of the medication(s). Dispensary of Hope collects and distributes millions of dollars of pharmaceuticals annually to pharmacies and safety-net clinics to dispense to low-income, chronically ill patients.
The NGH Community Pharmacy is open to the public and offers other programs to help patients with medication if they do not qualify for Hope Meds. Click here For more information on the NGH Community Pharmacy.
About Nashville General Hospital
For more than a century, Nashville General Hospital has been serving the community as a steadfast beacon of care and compassion — making outstanding, comprehensive health care accessible to all. Here, all are welcomed, and all are treated equally. We serve as a lifeline for health needs of the Nashville community. Your well-being is our primary concern — and our experienced and skilled professionals are here to nurture both health and hope. Every day, we earn the trust of our neighbors through our integrity, accountability, and accessibility. We look forward to another hundred years of providing the care and respect our patients and their families deserve. For more information visit: https://nashvillegeneral.org/
