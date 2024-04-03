International processing, packaging expo begins in HCM City

VIETNAM, April 3 - HCM CITY — New packaging materials and technologies and innovative solutions for the processing and packaging industries are on display at the 17th International Processing, Packaging Exhibition that opened in HCM City on Wednesday.

ProPak Vietnam 2024 has brought together more than 310 exhibitors from more than 30 countries and territories such as Australia, China, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, and the US.

Their products include drink, pharmaceutical and print technologies, and cold chain, logistics and warehousing, coding, marking, labelling, lab, and testing services.

Trade visitors can explore full–scale machinery and experience authentic demonstrations as if they are in a factory rather than an exhibition.

New technologies, equipment and solutions for the beverage industry are on displayed at DrinkTech, a new exhibit area.

The exhibition will also feature a number of conferences and technical sessions organised by Informa Markets, the World Packaging Organisation, the Asian Packaging Federation, the Active & Intelligent Packaging Industry Association, the Việt Nam Beer – Alcohol – Beverage Association, the Việt Nam Plastics Association, and the Việt Nam Food Science and Technology Association.

The event, being held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in District 7, expects to receive more than 11,000 trade visitors. —VNS