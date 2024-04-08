STARRS Leadership Announces Town Hall Virtual Meeting
The interactive meeting on April 17, 2024, is FREE, and public comments are welcome.
Join an important discussion covering the U.S. military and service academies.”COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services, Inc. (STARRS) announced today the next STARRS Town Hall on Zoom with an agenda covering the U.S. military and service academies together.
— STARRS
According to Dr. Ron Scott, Colonel, USAF-Ret., STARRS President and CEO, "A STARRS update will be presented and a short talk from former Army Captain Kendall Qualls, who is on the STARRS Board of Advisors and President of TakeCharge." "TakeCharge is committed to supporting the notion that the promise of America is available to everyone regardless of race or social station," Scott said.
"The online forum will also include a public discussion about thoughts and ideas on fighting the ideology push in the military," Scott said.
Townhall Meeting details:
Wednesday, 17 April 2024
Noon Eastern
11:00 am Central
10:00 am Mountain
9:00 am Pacific
The event is free; register to attend at https://starrs.us/town-hall/
ABOUT STARRS
STAND TOGETHER Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services (STARRS) is an organization - (501(c)(3) - of retired military members and patriots dedicated to ensuring the greatest fighting force on the globe remains the U.S. military. STARRS' mission is to help educate Americans regarding the criticality of having a military that focuses solely on the essential readiness needed to fight and win our Nation’s wars. More at: https://starrs.us
STARRS MEDIA CONTACT
STARRS
+1 719-651-5943
email us here