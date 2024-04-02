Where next for levelling up?
Both main UK-wide parties remain committed to addressing regional inequalities. But whoever wins the next election will need to learn lessons from the successes – and failures – of the levelling up agenda, and its predecessors. This short paper summarises six events held across 2023 between the IfG and The University of Manchester's policy engagement institute, Policy@Manchester. It highlights five key challenges that any government will need to address if it is to succeed in tackling regional inequalities. These are:
- Delivering consistent and coordinated policy for the long term
- Resolving the tension between focusing on cities and towns
- Getting the devolution settlement in England right
- Building strong local institutions
- Fixing the local government funding system
Thomas Pope is deputy chief economist at the Institute for Government