Where next for levelling up?

Both main UK-wide parties remain committed to addressing regional inequalities. But whoever wins the next election will need to learn lessons from the successes and failures of the levelling up agenda, and its predecessors. This short paper summarises six events held across 2023 between the IfG and The University of Manchester's policy engagement institute, Policy@Manchester. It highlights five key challenges that any government will need to address if it is to succeed in tackling regional inequalities. These are:

  1. Delivering consistent and coordinated policy for the long term
  2. Resolving the tension between focusing on cities and towns
  3. Getting the devolution settlement in England right
  4. Building strong local institutions
  5. Fixing the local government funding system
     

Thomas Pope is deputy chief economist at the Institute for Government

