Whiskey Train: ‘A Spirited Journey of Tasteful Delights and Scenic Sights’

This is a press release from the Mendocino Railway:

Get ready to raise your glasses and embark on an adventure like no other with the first ever Skunk Train’s Whiskey Train on April 6th and May 25th – an evening filled with laughter, fine whiskey, and jaw-dropping views along the enchanting Willits line.

As the train chugs away from Willits, get ready to be whisked over the highest point of the line, a whopping 1,740 feet above sea level! Brace yourselves as you journey through Tunnel #2 and descend into the picturesque Noyo River Canyon on this approximately 2-hour round trip of sheer delight.

But hold onto your hats, because the real star of the show isn’t just the scenery—it’s the whiskey! Join our charming “whiskey sommelier” on board, who’ll be regaling you with tales of each whiskey’s journey, its unique flavors, and the secret behind its distillation process.

Indulge in four tantalizing tastings of Charbay Distillery’s finest boutique Premium Whiskeys, proudly crafted right here in the heart of Mendocino County. And guess what? You’ll get to take home your very own custom Whiskey Train tasting glass as a keepsake of this unforgettable ride. Oh, and did we mention there’s a delightful charcuterie plate waiting to keep your taste buds dancing along the way.

Join us on April 6th and May 25th for a unique journey aboard the Whiskey Train departing from Willits. Tickets are priced at $119 and include four whiskey tastings, a delightful charcuterie tray, and a souvenir tasting glass. Take advantage of special pricing for locals by simply entering your zip code in the booking engine. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to indulge in fine whiskeys while soaking in the scenic views!

Get ready to toast to good times, great whiskey, and the joy of riding the rails through Mendocino’s stunning landscapes. Don’t miss out on this chance to blend laughter, libations, and locomotives in a way you’ve never experienced before!

To book your tickets for the Whiskey Train, visit https://www.skunktrain.com/whiskey-train/.

For more information about Mendocino Railway – The Skunk Train and its unforgettable rail adventures, visit www.skunktrain.com or call (707) 964-6371.

California Western Railroad / Skunk Train located in the redwood forests of Northern California’s Mendocino County, is a heritage railroad that has been operating both freight and passenger service since 1885. Initially used to move redwood logs to the Mendocino Coast sawmills from the rugged back country, the Skunk Train has become a beloved institution touted as one of the “10 Best Rail Tours in the Country” (USA Today), and a “Top 10 Family Activity in California” (National Geographic Traveler). The Skunk Train journey covers 40 miles of scenic delights and 30 bridges, all while retaining its original charm—minus the historic pungent aroma that once preceded its arrival. Operating year-round, this multi-generational experience welcomes passengers to bring along their families and even their dog, ensuring a memorable and inclusive adventure.