Deadline to Apply for Spring 2024 FBI San Francisco Teen Academy is April 19th

FBIThe Spring 2024 FBI San Francisco Teen Academy will welcome high school juniors and seniors to the SAP Center, home of the San Jose Sharks of the National Hockey League, in San Jose, California, on Monday, May 13, 2024, from 8:00am to 5:00pm. Applications are now open. Please return all applications by 5:00pm Friday, April 19, to [email protected].

Candidates must meet the following criteria:

• Attend high school within the San Francisco Division’s AOR

• Be a high school junior or senior for the current 2023-2024 school year

• Submit a completed application form

• Submit a supporting essay with the application form

• Submit a completed consent form with the application form

• Agree to attend the entire session on May 13, 2024.

Please find the attached event flyer and application and consent form for distribution to students and schools within the San Francisco Division’s AOR. You may also direct interested applicants to find the application on our website at the following link: https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/sanfrancisco/community-outreach Incomplete applications will not be accepted. Please direct questions regarding Teen Academy to [email protected].

