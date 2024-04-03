Bauer Media Group shortlisted at Newspaper and Magazine Awards 2024

The shortlist for the prestigious Newspaper and Magazine Awards (NME) has been announced, with two Bauer titles being nominated.

Eclipse Mega Monthly Wordsearch is shortlisted for Newsstand Magazine of the Year – General for the second year in a row and Take a Break Puzzle Annual has been nominated for in the new category, Bookazine of the Year.

With regards to the two nominations, John Simmonds, Publisher of Puzzles Titles comments “It’s amazing to have two titles from the puzzle portfolio shortlisted for this year’s NMA Awards. 2023 was a great year for our puzzle brands – a year in which Take a Break Puzzles became the biggest selling puzzle brand in the UK. Being nominated in these two categories is a reflection of the hard work of the teams involved, not just in these two titles, but across all of the portfolio.”

Rebecca Dubock , Editor of Eclipse Mega Monthly Wordsearch comments “This year has seen yet another meteoric rise in sales for the ever-popular Eclipse Mega Monthly Wordsearch. A 17% rise in sales in 2023 has now placed it firmly at the top of the Wordsearch category. Clearly, its bold cover design, extensive pagination and consistent high-quality strike a chord with our readers”

Babetta Mann, Editor of Take a Break Puzzle Annual states “In 2023 the Take a Break Puzzle Annual continued to bring readers festive fun from the UKs most popular puzzle brand. As well as featuring an eye-catching cover that stands out on the shelves, our puzzle-loving audience get to know the editors behind their favourite magazines, bringing a unique and personal touch to the eclectic mix of puzzles inside.”

The award ceremony will take place on 22 May 2024 at the London Marriott Grosvenor Square.

