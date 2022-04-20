Submit Release
News Search

There were 807 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,298 in the last 365 days.

Wade Architectural Systems and Terreal NA Enter into a Strategic Partnership

wade logo

clay exterior cladding

Austin Cooling Plant NeXclad

Wade Architectural Systems to Expand Terreal NA’s Distribution in Texas

Terreal NA continues to identify innovative approaches to architectural products that enable the architectural community to stay at the forefront of trends in the industry.”
— Bill Wade
HUMBLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wade Architectural Systems (WAS) and Terreal NA announced they have entered into an agreement for a strategic partnership that is expected to accelerate growth for both companies in the exterior cladding industry. The new, innovative partnership leverages the respective strengths of Wade Architectural Systems and Terreal NA to create compelling value for both companies and their customers.

About Terreal NA: USA Manufacturer of Terra Cotta!
TERREAL designs reliable solutions by combining the beauty and durability of clay with solar energy innovation. Terreal North America's cladding and sunscreen products are developed and manufactured in facilities with over 300 years of terracotta production experience as part of a family of terracotta companies. Terreal North America is the exclusive U.S. manufacturer's representative for TERREAL and is a subsidiary of Ludowici, situated in New Lexington, Ohio.

About Wade Architectural Systems
Wade Architectural Systems provides the commercial architectural and construction industry with unique, innovative, and creative building solutions for exterior and interior applications and a full-service project management process. Our company partners with industry leaders to provide high-quality architectural solutions while reducing delays in construction, installation, and operational costs while meeting challenging aesthetic requirements.

"Terreal NA continues to identify innovative approaches to architectural products that enable the architectural community to stay at the forefront of trends in the industry," said Bill Wade, CEO of Wade Architectural Systems. "This partnership aligns us with a leading exterior cladding player, brings value to our Company portfolio, and supports broader product strategies for our customers that will bring growth opportunities that will benefit our core business."

Bill Wade
Wade Architectural Systems
+1 281-852-7900
email us here

You just read:

Wade Architectural Systems and Terreal NA Enter into a Strategic Partnership

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.