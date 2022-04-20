Wade Architectural Systems and Terreal NA Enter into a Strategic Partnership
Wade Architectural Systems to Expand Terreal NA’s Distribution in Texas
Terreal NA continues to identify innovative approaches to architectural products that enable the architectural community to stay at the forefront of trends in the industry.”HUMBLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wade Architectural Systems (WAS) and Terreal NA announced they have entered into an agreement for a strategic partnership that is expected to accelerate growth for both companies in the exterior cladding industry. The new, innovative partnership leverages the respective strengths of Wade Architectural Systems and Terreal NA to create compelling value for both companies and their customers.
— Bill Wade
About Terreal NA: USA Manufacturer of Terra Cotta!
TERREAL designs reliable solutions by combining the beauty and durability of clay with solar energy innovation. Terreal North America's cladding and sunscreen products are developed and manufactured in facilities with over 300 years of terracotta production experience as part of a family of terracotta companies. Terreal North America is the exclusive U.S. manufacturer's representative for TERREAL and is a subsidiary of Ludowici, situated in New Lexington, Ohio.
About Wade Architectural Systems
Wade Architectural Systems provides the commercial architectural and construction industry with unique, innovative, and creative building solutions for exterior and interior applications and a full-service project management process. Our company partners with industry leaders to provide high-quality architectural solutions while reducing delays in construction, installation, and operational costs while meeting challenging aesthetic requirements.
"Terreal NA continues to identify innovative approaches to architectural products that enable the architectural community to stay at the forefront of trends in the industry," said Bill Wade, CEO of Wade Architectural Systems. "This partnership aligns us with a leading exterior cladding player, brings value to our Company portfolio, and supports broader product strategies for our customers that will bring growth opportunities that will benefit our core business."
Bill Wade
Wade Architectural Systems
+1 281-852-7900
email us here