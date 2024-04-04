Phoenix Orthodontist Discusses Invisalign® Care and Maintenance
Board-certified orthodontist Chris Murphy, DDS highlights how patients can properly care for their Invisalign® trays for the most effective treatment possible.PHOENIX, AZ, USA, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to orthodontics, Invisalign® is said to represent one of the most innovative advances in the field. The treatment is a popular alternative to metal braces—instead of brackets and wires, Invisalign® uses clear and removable aligner trays to gradually shift the teeth into a straighter position. It is known for its ability to correct teeth alignment concerns and bite irregularities in a more discreet fashion, which often makes it a favored option for both adults and teenagers. Dr. Chris Murphy, an orthodontist in Phoenix, highlights that the treatment can provide both functional benefits and exceptional cosmetic results. With that in mind, Dr. Murphy explains that properly maintaining the Invisalign® trays is one of the key factors to achieving satisfactory outcomes. Throughout the Invisalign® process, patients should be sure the aligners are well cared for and regularly cleaned to help minimize the buildup of bacteria, retain their shape, and encourage the healthiest, most expedient treatment timeline possible.
According to Dr. Murphy, one of the best ways to care for Invisalign® trays is also the simplest: regularly scrub them with a toothbrush under a warm-water rinse. He cautions patients to ensure that the water is warm and not hot, as higher temperatures may warp the aligner material and alter their shape. To further enhance the cleaning and maintenance process, Dr. Murphy encourages patients to utilize Invisalign® Cleaning Crystals. This specially-formulated product can help keep the aligners clean and hygienic, as well as prevent plaque from building up in the trays. Dr. Murphy notes that using the Cleaning Crystals is an effective way to maintain Invisalign® aligners over the course of treatment, and it’s ultimately an easy process:
1. Quickly rinse the aligners in warm (not hot) water.
2. Empty a packet of the cleaning solution into a cup of warm water.
3. Allow the Invisalign® trays to soak in the same cup for 15 minutes before rinsing again with warm water.
4. The final step is to gently brush the trays with a toothbrush and rinse once more to rid the surfaces of crystals and debris. Once the Invisalign® aligners are dry, they are ready to use again.
There are additional ways to preserve the integrity and cleanliness of Invisalign® aligners. Dr. Murphy recommends that patients avoid chewing gum as the habit can potentially damage the structure and shape of the trays. Gum with sugar can also cause bacteria to build up and stain the aligners. Additionally, patients should steer clear of smoking and tobacco products. Dr. Murphy says that the chemicals found in cigarettes often lead to stains and discoloration, taking away from the treatment’s benefit of being more inconspicuous than other orthodontic options. Other food and beverages that often cause aligner stains, such as tea, coffee, and wine, should be avoided while the aligners are being worn.
Dr. Murphy has seen how Invisalign® has not only improved the smiles of his patients, but also their self-confidence. In addition to taking good care of their aligners at home, he advises patients who are undergoing Invisalign® treatment to be sure they attend all scheduled follow-up appointments so their smile progress can be tracked and their dental health can be monitored throughout the orthodontic treatment process.
About Chris Murphy, DDS
Dr. Chris Murphy is a board-certified orthodontist who leads the team at Murphy Orthodontics. His educational background includes obtaining his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree with Honors from the University of the Pacific Dental School and his Master’s degree in Orthodontics from the University of Texas Health Science Center. Recognized as a Top Orthodontist in Phoenix Magazine, Dr. Murphy is distinguished as an Invisalign® Top 1% Provider and provides a broad range of orthodontic services for adults and children at Murphy Orthodontics, including Invisalign®, Invisalign® Teen, and traditional metal braces. In addition to his certification by The American Board of Orthodontics, Dr. Murphy holds membership with The American Association of Orthodontists, The American Dental Association, and The Arizona Dental Association. Dr. Murphy is available for interview upon request.
For more information about Dr. Murphy and his practice, visit murphyorthodontics.com and facebook.com/MurphyOrthodontics.
To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.murphyorthodontics.com/practice-news/phoenix-orthodontist-discusses-invisalign-care-and-maintenance/
