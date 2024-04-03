MIKEY FEBRUARY x RAEN UNVEILS ZOUK: REDEFINING RETRO-CHIC WITH A CONTEMPORARY URBAN TWIST
A New Light on the Zafrique Collection: Embracing Mikey’s Vision for Zouk
Zouk represents a bold departure from conventional eyewear design, celebrating individuality and self-expression, embodying the spirit of our ongoing collaboration with Mikey February”OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mikey February and RAEN, a leading premium eyewear brand, proudly unveil Zouk, a groundbreaking sunglass that redefines retro-chic with a contemporary twist, as part of their Spring-Summer 2024 Zafrique Collection. Zouk stands out as the cornerstone of this latest collaboration, setting a new standard in eyewear design while embodying the essence of the SS24 Collection's innovative spirit, crafted by Mikey February and RAEN.
— Jordan Percy, RAEN Co-Founder
Zouk offers a range of captivating colorways, including the unique and translucent Cambria. Cambria's deep green-grey hue with a hint of translucency adds a fresh and distinctive touch to Zouk, making it a standout choice for those seeking urban sophistication with a touch of natural allure, infusing Zouk with a light and urban feel that resonates with modern trends and brings a new perspective to retro-inspired designs.
"Drawing inspiration from the iconic silhouettes of the 60s and 70s, Zouk infuses a captivating aura of nostalgia with modern flair.” says Mikey February. “The name Zouk itself carries a rich history, symbolizing a fusion of cultures and influences, much like this collection. I aimed to create something that embodies a sense of freedom, independence, and liberation, and Zouk achieves just that. The design choices I made with Zouk reflect an urban aesthetic, with nods to contemporary street style and the vibrant energy of city life. Collaborating with RAEN to bring Zouk to life has been an incredible journey. We captured the essence of retro fashion while infusing it with a contemporary edge, and I'm thrilled with the result."
The SS24 lineup of the Zafrique Collection also includes three other iconic styles: Zelti, Mystiq, and Phonos. Crafted with the finest acetate, each sunglass is meticulously designed to complement a diverse range of styles and personalities. The new collection is set to launch on Monday, April 1, 2024 online.
"Zouk represents a bold departure from conventional eyewear design, celebrating individuality and self-expression, embodying the spirit of our ongoing collaboration with Mikey February," says RAEN Co-Founder Jordan Percy. "Mikey's inspiration from art and music from previous decades, coupled with his resonance with RAEN’s modern classic design ethos, has led to a successful partnership for the Zafrique Ensemble Collection."
Explore our expanding range of premium eyewear, including the 2024 Sunglasses and the 2024 Optical Collections, at www.raen.com. Stay connected with RAEN on Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter) TikTok, and YouTube.
ABOUT RAEN:
RAEN Optics, LLC is a premium eyewear brand founded in 2009 by three friends who shared a passion for surfing, design, and the free-spirited coastal lifestyle of California. RAEN products are designed in California by a team of experts who are dedicated to creating high-quality eyewear using the finest materials.
RAEN believes that everyone should have access to premium quality eyewear without having to pay premium prices. That’s why the company focuses on creating carefully crafted, on-trend, fashion-driven eyewear that is attainable and accessible to all. RAEN takes pride in its attention to detail and is committed to bringing the highest quality products at the best value.
The brand is built on the principles of modern design and classic handcrafted quality, and RAEN is constantly pushing the boundaries of design within the eyewear industry. RAEN is a passionate collective of makers, dreamers, and explorers who are committed to creating truly timeless products that reflect their West Coast roots.
Join the inclusive community of adventure-seeking fun lovers, surfers, road trippers, artists, photographers, musicians, creators, and craftspeople and experience the freedom and inspiration that comes with the RAEN lifestyle. Whether it's hitting the beach, going on a road trip, or just out and about, the company has the perfect eyewear for everyone.
Diane Thibert
Thibert Communications
+1 310-804-2400
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
A New Light - Zafrique Ensemble 2024