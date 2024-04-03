2nd Chance Players Win More Than $375,000

Eight players turn non-winners into winners

JACKSON, MISS. Eight players turned initial non-winning scratch-off tickets into big wins totaling more than $375,000 from the Mississippi Lottery’s April 2, 2024, 2nd Chance promotional drawing.

The 2nd Chance promotional drawing included eight eligible scratch-off games. Winners will be contacted in the next week via a certified letter:



$150,000: A Tupelo player won from a $5 $150,000 Big Money scratch-off game purchased from Super See Tobacco in Tupelo.

A Tupelo player won from a scratch-off game purchased from Super See Tobacco in Tupelo. $100,000: A Houston player won from a $20 Mega Money scratch-off game purchased from Classic Beer Company in Houston.

A Houston player won from a scratch-off game purchased from Classic Beer Company in Houston. $100,000: A Sherman player won from a $5 Winter Green scratch-off game purchased from Sam’s Corner Kitchen in Tupelo.

A Sherman player won from a scratch-off game purchased from Sam’s Corner Kitchen in Tupelo. $15,000: A Foxworth player won from a $2 Double Match scratch-off game purchased from Andy’s Food in Monticello.

A Foxworth player won from a scratch-off game purchased from Andy’s Food in Monticello. $5,000: An Oxford player won from a $1 Triple It scratch-off game purchased from Texaco Express Shop in Oxford.

An Oxford player won from a scratch-off game purchased from Texaco Express Shop in Oxford. $5,000: A Laurel player won from a $1 Did I Win? scratch-off game purchased from Clark Oil in Laurel.

A Laurel player won from a scratch-off game purchased from Clark Oil in Laurel. $500: A Grenada player won from a $1 Lucky Stars scratch-off game purchased from First Health Pharmacy in Grenada.

A Grenada player won from a scratch-off game purchased from First Health Pharmacy in Grenada. $50: A Preston player won from a $1 Festive 50s scratch-off game purchased from Tooney’s Quick Stop in Dekalb.

In the meantime, players can continue to enter non-winning tickets at mslottery.com/secondchance for future 2nd Chance promotional drawings. The next 2nd Chance drawing occurs on July 2. Click here for more details.

Jackpot Update

The jackpot for the Powerball® drawing tonight, April 3, is up to an estimated $1.09 billion, with an estimated cash value of $527.3 million. The jackpot for the Mega Millions® drawing Friday is an estimated $67 million and an estimated cash value of $31 million. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing has reset to an estimated $50,000 after one player matched all five numbers in the Tuesday, April 2, drawing to win $50,000. The player purchased the winning ticket from Exxon Fuel Mart in Yazoo City.

